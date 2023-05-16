Watch CBS News
New Jersey group working to make pregnancy safer for Black women

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. group working to improve maternal health outcomes
N.J. group working to improve maternal health outcomes 04:00

NEW YORK -- The United States is the only industrialized nation where maternal health outcomes are in decline. 

For Black women, the disparity is even greater. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women in the United States are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. 

But a group in New Jersey is determined to make it safer for Black women to have a healthy pregnancy. 

Perinatal Health Equity Initiative Executive Director and registered nurse Dr. Nastassia Harris spoke with us to share more about their important work. 

First published on May 16, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

