Two-thirds of N.J. residents polled "dissatisfied" with the economy as governor's race enters final month

With one month to go until Election Day, New Jersey residents in a recent poll say taxation is their biggest issue, they're overall dissatisfied with the economy, and most believe the country is headed in the "wrong direction."

The poll released by Stockton University on Friday collected responses from 705 voting-age residents of the Garden State on Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy and President Trump.

Respondents also expressed their views about artificial intelligence, political violence and public health, among other issues.

Few "satisfied" with economy ahead of Election Day in N.J. governor's race

Roughly 67% of those surveyed were at least somewhat dissatisfied with the current state of the economy, the results show, with 44% stating they were "very dissatisfied" with economic conditions. Only 20% rated their and their family's financial situation as "better" than the year before, with about 39% saying they were worse off, and another 39% about the same as last year.

While there has been plenty of campaign messaging about Trump in this election, the economy has been a main feature. In their first debate, Ciattarelli and Sherrill presented different explanations to voters about who is responsible for rising costs in the state.

Sherrill blamed Trump and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, as well as tariffs, while Ciattarelli hit Democrats, who have held power in the Garden State for eight years, over what he called high taxes.

Most voters, about 58%, said the country was heading in the "wrong direction" in the poll — but there's a partisan dimension to that statement, Stockton pollsters said in a news release.

"Last fall under former President Joe Biden, it was Republican discontent driving the findings with 91% saying the country was headed in the wrong direction," they said. "And this year with President Donald Trump at the helm about the same rate (89%) of Democrats say the country is off course."

On the issues, 25% of those polled said taxes were the most important for the candidates to address, with "affordability or cost of living" getting 12% and the more general "economy" getting 9%.

Voters' views of Sherrill, Ciattarelli, Murphy, Trump

Voters approved of Gov. Phil Murphy more than President Trump and had a slightly more unfavorable outlook toward Ciattarelli than toward Sherrill.

Gov. Phil Murphy

42% approve; 42% disapprove

President Trump

38% approve; 56% disapprove

Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli

32% favorable; 38% unfavorable; 24% unfamiliar

Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill

34% favorable; 35% unfavorable; 25% unfamiliar

AI and other issues

On artificial intelligence, 42% of those polled said it would make their life worse. Stockton pollsters say voters are souring on AI a bit, with only 36% in a March 2024 poll saying AI would worsen their lives.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents were not favorable toward federal public health messaging, as well. About 22% said they were "not too confident" and 43% said they were "not at all confident" when asked how confident they felt in the federal government to provide accurate public health guidance.

Early voting has already begun in New Jersey, and Election Day is Nov. 4, 2025.