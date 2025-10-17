Obama endorses Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey governor's race in move to boost Democrats in key elections

Barack Obama endorsed Rep. Mikie Sherrill for governor of New Jersey, part of a move to try and boost two high-profile Democrats in key elections next month.

Obama, the two-term Democratic former president, is appearing in digital ads for Sherrill and Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, another candidate for governor. The contests are seen as a barometer of how voters feel about President Donald Trump and Republicans who control Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Obama appearing in ads for Sherrill

Obama's ad backing Sherrill mentions her background as a mom, Navy pilot and one-time federal prosecutor, a biographical sketch that's been front and center throughout the campaign.

Sherrill is facing Republican former assembly member Jack Ciattarelli, who is endorsed by President Trump. The president participated in a telephone town hall for Ciattarelli ahead of his GOP primary win, and is expected to hold one for him again before the Nov. 4 election.

Sherrill is seeking to succeed term-limited incumbent Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat who defeated Ciattarelli in a closer-than-expected 2021 contest.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill participates in the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race with Republican Jack Ciattarelli, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. Heather Khalifa / AP

Obama's endorsement comes as Democrats have struggled with fundraising and intraparty debates since former Vice President Kamala Harris lost to Mr. Trump last year. The party is eager to notch victories in the two Democratic-leaning states, which Obama won twice, especially after Mr. Trump's 2024 victory.

While Democrats have a registration edge in New Jersey and the state has been firmly Democratic in presidential and U.S. Senate contests, it has seesawed between the parties in races for governor. Mr. Trump performed better in New Jersey last year than he did in 2016 or 2020.

Mail ballots are already being turned in in New Jersey, which also has early in-person voting beginning next week.

Obama weighs in on Virginia governor's race

In Virginia, Spanberger is up against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who has embraced Trump but has not been endorsed by him. Spanberger is a former CIA case officer and served three terms in Congress, ending this year.

Obama specifically mentions the race's high stakes in the video backing Spanberger, criticizing Republicans over tax cuts for the wealthy and for taking aim at abortion rights. He describes Virginia's elections as "some of the most important in the country this year."

Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is also term limited. Peyton Vogel, press secretary for Earle-Sears' campaign, called the Obama endorsement "a desperate play" and said Spanberger is "leaning on liberal elites" to try to save her campaign.

A Spanberger campaign spokesperson said she is grateful to have Obama's endorsement.

Early in-person voting is also underway in Virginia, where people can also vote by absentee ballot.