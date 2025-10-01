New Jersey Board of Public Utilities expanding Universal Service Fund for those struggling to pay bills

More help is available for New Jersey residents struggling to pay their utility bills.

The state's Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has started an expansion of its Universal Service Fund (USF) that helps connect people struggling with their utility costs with bill assistance programs.

BPU president says residents may be surprised they qualify for help

The USF program ensures participants pay no more than 6% of their annual income for gas and electric service.

According to the BPU, the expansion raises minimum monthly credits to $20 and raises the maximum combined benefit to $200 per month. They have also streamlined the application process and are requiring mandatory utility outreach to actively enroll eligible households.

More than 100,000 households that are currently enrolled will see immediate relief, the BPU says.

State BPU President Christine Guhl-Sadovy said there are many state and federal programs available to those who can't pay their gas or electric bills and many would be surprised they qualify.

"We have expanded the program to provide higher bill credits to customers who need it. It's open to anyone who is at or below 60% of the state median income, so for a family of four, that's about $92,000 a year," she said.

For more information on New Jersey's USF, click here. To learn more about other available services, visit nj.gov/dca.

In-person informative event held in Passaic County

Guhl-Sadovy joined other officials at the Boys and Girls Club of Passaic County on Wednesday to inform residents and help them enroll in state programs to help cut down their utility bills, which have been skyrocketing since June.

One 59-year-old woman told CBS News New York it's a juggling game to pay bills each month.

"I lost my job because of COVID, and I became disabled," she said. "Holding my house because of my daughter's help."

She said because of a breathing machine, her utility bill has been adding up since 2017.

"We was paying it little by little, so now the bill is so high. I use a machine at night. That's why they don't disconnect it," she said.

Luz Garcia, 69, said through a translator she had no choice but to seek assistance.

"She says she only earns about $400, and now that her bill is at $700 now, and it just keeps going up and up and she's having a difficult time," the translator said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said bringing the assistance program to residents in person is crucial because many don't drive or have a fear of applications or filling out forms online.

"Today is a beautiful day in the City of Passaic, but we know cold days are ahead, and the concern is so big in the minds of the residents of our city. Will they keep the light on? Will they have heat?" Lora said.

The utility assistance program will be going to other counties in the coming months and setting up in cities like Asbury Park and Jersey City.