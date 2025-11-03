N.J. governor candidates Ciattarelli, Sherrill target undecided voters on final day before the election

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill were out on the campaign trail Monday with very different messages in a last-minute effort to sway undecided voters.

Several polls have given Sherrill a narrow lead, but a recent one shows a virtual tie.

"This race is about New Jersey," not President Trump, Ciattarelli says

On the day before the election, Republican Ciattarelli spoke to a packed tavern in Totowa, where he was surprised with a visit from his son, Jake, who is serving in the Middle East, CBS News New York's Christine Sloan reported.

"This race is about New Jersey. My opponent has tried like hell to make it all about Washington D.C., which she is a part of, by the way, and the president. The president has got nothing to do with the crisis that is raging across the state," Ciattarelli said.

Left: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill, left, speaks at her rally during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama on Nov. 1, 2025, in Newark, N.J.; Right: Candidate Jack Ciattarelli is seen with supporters during a campaign rally on Nov. 1, 2025, in Westfield, N.J. Left: AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis; Right: AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

If elected, Ciattarelli said he'll shrink the size of the government to bring down taxes, replace the attorney general to make sure school districts don't keep secrets from parents, and get rid of cashless bail.

"On day one, executive order number one, no town in this state will be a sanctuary city and we will not be a sanctuary state," Ciattarelli said.

Ciattarelli told CBS News Philadelphia's Dan Snyder over the weekend another early initiative will be tackling affordability.

"Lowering the property tax. Lowering the income tax for individuals and businesses. And starting day one, lowering people's electricity bill by pulling out of Phil Murphy's carbon tax policies," the Republican businessman said.

Ciattarelli lost to Murphy four years ago, but said he's feeling good vibes about his chances this time.

"All I have is to compare this to 2021 when I thought we were going to win. This time around the energy is off the charts," Ciattarelli said.

"It's going to be a continued fight against Trump's vision in Washington"

Democrat Mikie Sherrill continued her 21-county bus tour, with her first stop Monday at her party's headquarters in Morristown, where she was greeted by supporters.

"Making sure everyone here has that path to success here in New Jersey, and it's going to be a continued fight against [President] Trump's vision in Washington, as he tries to stifle opportunity for people across this country," Sherrill said.

Sherrill said if she gets in office, she'll require Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to present identification when making arrests.

"I am hearing reports from police officers of people on the street dressed like they are going to Afghanistan and refusing to provide ID," Sherrill said.

Sherrill, who opposes detention centers, also said she'll also focus on affordability and freezing utility rate hikes.

"Day one, it's freezing rate hikes. I'll be entering the tariff lawsuit to try to have the president withdraw from some of these tariffs, which are putting small businesses out of business," Sherrill told CBS News Philadelphia on Saturday.

During a bus tour stop in Woodbridge over the weekend, Sherrill said she's trying to reach as many voters as she can before the clock runs out.

"To torture the metaphor, we'll run through the tape and make sure we are getting every single vote out," Sherrill said.

Candidates emphasize the southern part of New Jersey

Ciattarelli and Sherrill have also spent time campaigning in South Jersey, an area that saw voters in Gloucester, Cumberland and Atlantic counties overwhelmingly back Murphy in 2017. However, they swung heavily toward Ciattarelli four years later.

Ciattarelli said it's an area he knows better than his opponent, while Sherrill said she is looking to win back some of those votes with economic investment plans.

"No candidate has spent more time in South Jersey than I have. I know what its needs are. They'll never have to play second fiddle to North Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

"I think there are so many opportunities there, as we move toward really investing in some areas like transit and health care," Sherrill said.

New Jerseyans on both sides sound off

Supporters addressed many of the same issues the candidates have grappled over for months.

"I am glad [Ciattarelli] is speaking about this electricity and pulling out of reggie. My bill, alone, doubled this summer," said Jilayne Murty of Wayne.

Miriam Onembo of Wharton said she's voting for Sherrill, and explained why.

"As trans people, we are kind of invisible to the Democratic party and, so, I am not going to be invisible. I am going to insist I am here," Onembo said.

"I think there is an issue with crime. There needs to be help on tuition," Ciattarelli supporter Mickey Cohen said.

"I saw her with [former President] Obama and needed to see her to deliver a message. I wanted her to keep thinking positive and I am praying for her," Sherrill supporter Patricia Anfora said.