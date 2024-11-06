Democratic Party has work to do to avoid New Jersey becoming a swing state, leading lawmakers say

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. -- One Democrat made history and another is poised to following New Jersey election races on Tuesday.

Congressman Andy Kim will be the first Korean-American to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, and state Sen. Nellie Pou has declared victory in the 9th Congressional District, becoming the first Latina to represent the Garden State in Congress.

Despite the victories, Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy, said they were surprised the outcomes were close in what's considered a blue state.

Kim and Pou celebrate strong performances

Kim, who is projected by CBS News to defeat Republican Curtis Bashaw, held his victory party Tuesday night at a hotel he and his family lived in when they first arrived in New Jersey. He told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan in his first interview after his acceptance speech that he's humbled to be the first Asian-American to represent New Jersey in the upper chamber of Congress.

"I wanted to be able to come back here and show that story of what kind of opportunity can come from this country," Kim said.

Pou was equally elated by her performance against Republican Billy Prempeh. CBS News has yet to project a winner in that race.

"As being the first Latina is also very overwhelming and gratifying to know that I will be representing a large population that for the very first time will have an opportunity to have a voice in Congress," Pou said.

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. was a fixture in the 9th District until his recent death, winning his races by huge margins. Pou's margin of victory, however, was just over four points in what has traditionally been a heavily Democratic district.

Prempeh has not conceded. He said some votes haven't been counted.

"Until we get those 67,000 votes completely counted, we're not going to have a solid answer," Prempeh said.

Prempeh has run twice before, narrowing the margin each time.

"In 2022, we went 31% to 44% and currently as it stands, we're a little under 47%," Prempeh said.

"I don't think we're in swing territory"

Murphy said regardless of the closeness of the race, New Jersey is still blue.

"This year, there is no doubt the margins in our state were far tighter," Murphy said. "Illinois, New York, Maryland, ourselves, California all came in somewhere between 10 and 12 points relative to the performance in 2020."

The governor told reporters New Jersey is still a blue state, even though Vice President Kamala Harris defeated Donald Trump by only five points.

"I don't think we're in swing territory, but a mistake you could make right now is to put your feet up and think this is just an aberration, and we're not going to do that," Murphy said.

Pou said she hears what voters are saying.

"I will go to Washington and deliver their message and make sure their voices are heard," she said.

Democrats said they need to work on their messaging to voters, especially when it comes to the economy.