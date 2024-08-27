New Jersey flags at half staff as Congressman Bill Pascrell's services get underway

Services get underway for New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell

Services get underway for New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell

Services get underway for New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell

NEW YORK -- New Jersey flags will fly at half staff Tuesday in honor of Congressman Bill Pascrell, as his remembrance services get underway.

His visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in Paterson. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Pascrell's final resting place will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Mausoleum in Totowa. The longtime congressman died last week at the age of 87.

"A lifetime dedicated to our great nation"

Pascrell's family announced his death Wednesday on social media. His cause of death was not immediately released, though it followed a month-long illness that had him in and out of the hospital.

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America," his family wrote.

Pascrell graduated from Fordham University and served in the U.S. Army for six years. He was first elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 1988, and then was elected mayor of Paterson in 1990. He went on to serve in Congress in 1996.

Who might replace Pascrell on Nov. ballot?

Pascrell, who represented New Jersey's 9th congressional district, was expected to easily win reelection in November. Had he won, he would have been the oldest serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic committees in the district will now hold a convention to name a successor and pick a new candidate for the November ballot.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh was said to be on the list of possible replacements, but ended his bid Monday. The list also includes state Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, who was close to Pascrell, state Sen. Nellie Pou and Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Silna Zur.