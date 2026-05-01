Suspect arrested in deadly New Jersey Chick-fil-A shooting, police say

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey has been arrested, police say.

Jaheed Fields, 20, was taken into custody in Newark on Friday, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened April 11 at a Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township. Officers were sent to the scene around 9 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired inside the restaurant.

The prosecutor's office said 23-year-old Malek Shepherd, of New York City, was shot and died at the scene, and six other people were struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fields is facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

"The brazen nature of this incident, occurring in a crowded restaurant where people should feel safe, was an affront to our citizens and the security they deserve," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement, in part.

Authorities have not provided information on a motive for the shooting, but investigators previously said the shooting was not random.

The investigation remains ongoing.