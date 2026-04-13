New Jersey Chick-fil-A shooting victim identified as customer from NYC, authorities say

The victim of a deadly shooting at a Chick-fil-A restaurant over the weekend in New Jersey has been identified as a 23-year-old customer from New York City, as police continue searching for the gunman.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office on Monday said Malek Shepherd was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union on Saturday night.

Shepherd was pronounced dead at the scene. Six other people wounded at the restaurant were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The names of the other victims have not been released at this time.

Police offer $10,000 reward for info

The prosecutor's office said it was offering a $10,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest. Investigators said the shooting was not random.

Dashcam video from the parking lot shows a masked individual with a handgun sprinting out of the restaurant. Seconds later, several others run by and a light-colored sedan speeds off.

@ghazish_ via Storyful

"We will continue to stand together"

Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier released a statement that said, in part, "This tragedy is a painful reminder of the work that remains to ensure the safety of our communities. Violence has no place in the Township of Union, and we will continue to stand together -- stronger and more united -- in the face of it.

"We will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we ask for patience, compassion, and support for one another as we begin to heal," she added.

The prosecutor's office urged anyone with information to contact the Union County Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org, they said.

Naomi Ruchim contributed to this report.