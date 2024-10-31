Business owners frustrated with New Jersey American Water after main breaks for 2nd time within 16 months

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — New Jersey American Water Customers in Bridgewater, Raritan and Somerville were still under a mandatory boil water advisory Thursday due to a water main break in Somerville.

Affected customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute, then let it cool before using for drinking, preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

Some Somerville businesses that were forced to shut down Wednesday say this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Somerville restaurant owners say they're losing money after water main break

John Donald, who owns the restaurant Alfonso's in Somerville, wants some answers from New Jersey American Water, which is in charge of the main with a break.

"It's frustrating because this is the second time within a year that this has happened. Last time, we were closed for a day and a half," he said.

The same water main broke back on June 30, 2023, forcing a mandatory boil water advisory in the same area for about four days.

Donald got the OK from the health department to reopen Thursday but with restrictions.

"Any pizzeria that has dough has to boil the water first, chill it overnight," he said.

Donald spent the night boiling water. He also says he lost money and had to spend hundreds of dollars on bottled drinks and ice for the bar.

"With today's economy and the way food prices are and the way labor is going up every year, it's very difficult to make money," he said.

Main Street is a popular dining area. Linda Taylor, owner of the sub and salad restaurant BOMA 520, says she lost money, too.

"We are following very strict protocol as far as the bottled water goes, and we are sanitizing with bleach and we're using all paper products," Taylor said.

While many businesses have opened their doors in Somerville, some have chosen to stay closed. The mayor says as long as guidelines are followed, they can reopen.

New Jersey American Water working on permanent solution to replace main

New Jersey American Water says pipe excavation is ongoing. As for the 2023 main break, an American Water spokesperson says crews identified the 36-inch pipe as being vulnerable.

In a statement, they said:

"We took proactive measures to help reinforce the system to help mitigate the impact of another break and began work on a permanent solution to replace the main. This includes the design and construction of a 30-inch bypass main, which is scheduled to begin construction in Q1 2025. Once that is completed, the full rehabilitation of the 36-inch main will be addressed."