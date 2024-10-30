Watch CBS News
Water main break in Somerville, N.J. forces schools to close, most residents without any water

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Major water main break in Somerville, N.J.
Major water main break in Somerville, N.J. 00:17

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- A water main break in Somerville, New Jersey has left most of the borough without any water. Schools are closed, along with Borough Hall and the library. 

The break was reported on Route 206 between South Bridge and Orlando Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

Officials say the repairs are ongoing, and they will provide more information once it becomes available. 

"We are working with NJ American Water and our local emergency management and emergency responders to quickly resolve the situation and keep everyone safe," borough officials posted online. "There is no water currently in most of Somerville and all schools are closed. We will advise as soon as we have an approximate repair time from the water company."

Mayor Brian Gallagher said NJ American Water is "assessing the break and will have a better assessment once the main is completely shut and they can excavate." 

