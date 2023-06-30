Parts of Somerset County under mandatory boil water advisory

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- New Jersey American Water customers in parts of Somerset County are being instructed to boil their water before using it due to a water main break.

The advisory affects customers in Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and Somerville.

New Jersey American Water says a water main break on Route 206 in Somerville caused a loss of pressure, so a mandatory boil water advisory is being issued as a precaution.

As a result of loss of pressure from a 36-inch water main break on Rt. 206 in Somerville, we have issued a mandatory boil water advisory for customers residing in Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Raritan Borough and Somerville. For more information, visit: https://t.co/ZLBBvxYxVd pic.twitter.com/3pU3zahtu2 — New Jersey American Water (@njamwater) June 30, 2023

Impacted customers who want to use tap water should bring it to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using it for any of the following:

Drinking,

Preparing foods,

Mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks,

Washing vegetables and fruit,

Cooking,

Making ice,

Brushing teeth,

And washing dishes.

New Jersey American Water says most home filtering devices will not provide adequate protection.

Customers should continue to boil water or use bottled water until testing shows the water quality is safe.

The water company will post updates at amwater.com/njaw/alerts and on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Customers can call 1-800-272-1325 with any questions.