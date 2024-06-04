Rep. Robert Menendez Jr. faces Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla in tight race for New Jersey's 8th Congressional District

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There is a tight contest between Robert Menendez Jr., son of Sen. Bob Menendez, and Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla to determine who will represent New Jersey's Eighth Congressional District.

Residents headed out to cast their votes Tuesday after early voting last week.

On Election Day, Menendez Jr. was voting early and stumping up to the last minute.

"We have an impressive track record that we ran on and that we're extremely proud of," he said.

The congressman is running for a second term, but this time, it's happening as his father is on trial facing corruption allegations.

"We have nothing to hide from. That's why we were out there every single day, that's why we're gonna be out there for the remainder of today until the polls close," Menendez Jr. said.

But he is facing a strong challenge from Bhalla, who says it's going down to the wire.

"This is gonna be a dead heat. We are in a dogfight," Bhalla said.

Each side has hit each other hard, Bhalla trying to tie Menendez Jr. to his father, and Menendez hitting back at Bhalla's ethics issues, including that he once lost his law license in New York for a period of time.

"There was a lot of negativity back and forth in the campaign because of some of the outside independent groups. That's what democracy looks like at the end of the day," Bhalla said.

Bhalla is counting on a boost from his base in Hoboken and allies in neighboring Jersey City, while Menendez Jr. will likely do better in the northern part of Hudson County.

"This is a district that is the most Hispanic district in the state, and it has been represented by a Hispanic member of Congress for the last several decades -- Menendez, of course, then his father," said Erin Covey, house analyst for Cook Political Report. "But Bhalla, also, if he was elected, he would be the first Sikh elected to Congress. He has some national support from the national Sikh community."

A key issue: who turns out their vote.

"I think it's important to make our voice heard in the primary because once it gets past the general election, you don't really have much of a choice," Jersey City resident Dana Schmidt said.

"I think we're at a really crucial moment in our politics, and I think it's important for every voice to be heard," Jersey City resident Audrey Rosendo said.

New Jersey voters are seeing a new ballot this time around thanks to a federal judge who abolished the so-called "county line ballot" that was seen as favoring establishment candidates. It's just one more wrinkle in a very tight race.

Polls close in New Jersey at 8 p.m.