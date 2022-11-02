Watch CBS News
Zach LaVine's huge fourth quarter lifts Bulls Over Nets

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets' first game after a coaching change.

The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the day, then fell to 2-6 with Jacque Vaughn leading them.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, but Kyrie Irving managed only four points on 2-for-12 shooting. He missed all six 3-point attempts.

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 for the Bulls, who outscored the Nets 31-19 in the final quarter.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:10 PM

