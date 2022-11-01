Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets after 2 seasons

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash are parting ways.

The Nets released the news early Tuesday afternoon, a day after beating Indiana to improve to 2-5.

They said a decision will be made about his replacement "in the near future."

Nash shared a statement on social media, thanking his coaching staff, video room, and Brooklyn and its fans.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks and Governor Joe Tsai thanked Nash for his past two-plus seasons at the helm.

"Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," Marks wrote. "Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

"I've gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges. My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team," Tsai added.

The Hall of Fame point guard led the Nets to the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach.