Nearby Pace University evacuates 2 buildings, cancels classes following parking garage collapse

NEW YORK -- Due to Tuesday's parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan, nearby Pace University has evacuated two buildings.

The school said the buildings located at 33 Beekman St. and 161 William St. were evacuated and accommodations were being made for residential students. All classes were canceled.

UPDATE Tuesday, April 18:

Please be advised, following the partial collapse of a building near our NYC Campus, all classes on the NYC Campus will be canceled. 33 Beekman and 161 William have been evacuated and accommodations are being made for our residential students. — Pace University (@PaceUniversity) April 18, 2023

A university spokesperson released the following statement:

"Due to a partial collapse of a parking structure at 57 Ann Street near our New York City campus, we have evacuated two campus buildings at 33 Beekman Street (a residence hall) and 161 William Street (office and classroom space) and have cancelled all evening classes. Students have been moved to our Student Center at 1 Pace Plaza and we are making appropriate accommodations for residents until they can safely return to their rooms. "We are working closely with building inspectors, city leaders, structural engineers, and the FDNY in assessing the structural safety of our buildings. We remain in close communication with city officials and our community as the situation changes."

Emergency responders rushed to the scene at around 4 p.m. after a collapse at a parking garage at Ann Street near Nassau Street in the Financial District.

FDNY officials say at least one person was killed and four others were hospitalized due to the collapse.

