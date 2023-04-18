1 dead when NYC parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan; Several injured, Pace University evacuates nearby buildings

NEW YORK - One person was killed and several others injured after a collapse at a parking garage in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Ann Street near Nassau Street in the Financial District.

Video from the scene showed multiple cars stacked on top of one another amid crumbled concrete.

The second floor of the four-story structure at 57 Ann Street collapsed onto the first, according to the FDNY. The exterior of the structure is still standing, but the front of the building facade has buckled and is in danger of collapse.

Emergency responders are conducting their operation from the outside of the building due to fears of a further collapse and the possible unsteadiness of the structure. ESU personnel and K9s are on the scene.

Due to an emergency response to a structural collapse, please avoid the area of Ann Street, between Nassau Street & William Street in lower Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/V3KxNZGXbt — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 18, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has responded to the scene, along with members of the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Buildings and more.

Officials urged residents to avoid the area of Ann and Nassau Streets.

Nearby Pace University announced two nearby buildings have been evacuated and all classes were canceled due to the collapse.

UPDATE Tuesday, April 18:

2/3/A/C/J/Z trains are running at slower speeds near Fulton St while emergency teams respond to a building collapse on street level. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.