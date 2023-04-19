Neighbors describe frightening moments when NYC parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Many people in the dense Financial District neighborhood could feel and see when a parking garage collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

One person was killed and at least five were injured.

CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to residents who live in the building right next to the parking garage. They share a wall and say when it collapsed, it broke holes through some of their apartments.

Those residents say they felt the entire building shake and, at first, didn't think anything of it because the freight elevator between their building and the garage is so often rumbling, but then dust started filling their apartment and the bricks in their wall collapsed.

We also spoke to people in the neighborhood who have been parking their cars in that garage for years and worry for the workers who they say are like family.

"The wall just started giving way, and I had two heavy, free-standing closets that were near the wall, and they went over and they weigh a ton. Then all of a sudden, all the bricks were inside my place," resident Sandy Imhoff said.

"I park my car over there every day for the last 10 years, and I know there's six wonderful people, they work hard, and I feel terrible about what's going on over there," witness Louis Galpern said.

Jim Slattery says he parked in that garage for the first time Tuesday and was at an appointment when it happened.

"My phone was blowing up. My wife was calling me, friends were calling me. Finally my wife did get ahold of me, and she says, 'Did you go into that parking lot?' I said yes. She said, 'I think it collapsed.' Because she was hearing on the news. And sure enough, friends are calling me, same thing, and then I was told by staff upstairs, the parking lot, there's a collapse in it," he said.

Slattery says he parked there just minutes before the collapse and is grateful he wasn't inside at the time.

Mike Kurylo lives in a neighboring building.

"It was the noise, it was the thunder-like sound and I was like, wow, that's really loud, and I looked out of that window and I saw the sun and I'm like, that's weird. And then I, the building started to shake, it was a prolonged shake, and I looked out of this window and that's when I saw the debris or smoke rising up and I screamed to my son and said, let's get out of the building right now. We grabbed shoes and we just ran down the stairs," he said. "I had been here when the 7 World Trade Center collapsed and I remember the smoke rising up and it just kind of triggered like, just get out."

We also know two Pace University buildings were evacuated, including one residence hall, but those students were being allowed back in Tuesday night. Classes for Wednesday are canceled.