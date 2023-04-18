Watch CBS News

Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves at least 1 dead, more injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- At least one person was killed and more were injured when a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at 57 Ann St. in the Financial District.

Officials say the second floor of the garage collapsed.

The conditions of those injured is unknown, and FDNY officials say others may be trapped.

Nearby subway service running at reduced speeds

New York City subway officials tweeted that trains are running at slower speeds on the 2/3/A/C/J/Z lines near the site of the collapse.

Professor Glenn Corbett on collapse

Professor Glenn Corbett, professor of fire science at John Jay College, joins CBS2 to discuss a parking garage collapse in the Financial District.

Parking garage collapses in Lower Manhattan

The second floor of a parking garage collapsed in the Financial District on Tuesday, reportedly leaving people trapped inside.  

