Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves at least 1 dead, more injured
NEW YORK -- At least one person was killed and more were injured when a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. at 57 Ann St. in the Financial District.
Officials say the second floor of the garage collapsed.
The conditions of those injured is unknown, and FDNY officials say others may be trapped.
Check below for the latest updates.
Nearby subway service running at reduced speeds
New York City subway officials tweeted that trains are running at slower speeds on the 2/3/A/C/J/Z lines near the site of the collapse.
Professor Glenn Corbett, professor of fire science at John Jay College, joins CBS2 to discuss a parking garage collapse in the Financial District.
