American Museum of Natural History announces return of "A Night at the Museum"

The American Museum of Natural History in New York City is giving visitors a chance to spend the night and sleep under the iconic blue whale.

Organizers announced the return of "A Night at the Museum: The Overnight Experience" on Friday, with dates coming up in October, November, December and into 2026.

Ticket sales open later this month, and we have everything to know about the made-for-movies experience.

What to expect from "A Night at the Museum"

The resculpted and repainted 94-foot-long blue whale model hangs over the exhibit space at the American Museum of Natural History during a media preview May 12, 2003 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

In addition to exploring the exhibits and sleeping with the whales, some of the activities include guided flashlight tours of the dinosaur fossils, self-guided tours of the mammals, insects and minerals, plus trivia, scavenger hunts, karaoke and a bedtime story.

"We are excited to reintroduce this celebrated program that provides a rare opportunity for guests to experience the wonders of the Museum long after visitors have gone home," Museum President Sean Decatur said in a statement Friday. "Whether it's the thrill of encountering Tyrannosaurus rex by flashlight or the awe of sleeping beneath the massive Blue Whale, the experience is sure to create memories that families will treasure forever."

"A Night at the Museum" 2025-2026 dates

There are three dates this year:

Friday, October 24

Saturday, November 22

Friday, December 5

Followed by five dates next year:

Saturday, January 10

Saturday, February 7

Friday, March 6

Friday, May 22

Friday, June 5

Who can visit "A Night at the Museum?"

The event is open to children 6 to 12 years old and their parents or caregivers.

Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by at least one adult. Groups of five or more children, ages 8 to 12, must also be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for "A Night at the Museum"

Tickets for the general public start at $225 per person. They include the sleepover experience, a snack, continental breakfast, special gift, private shopping access and a museum pass for a future visit.

Ticket sales launch Sept. 30 for museum members, followed by Oct. 7 for the general public.

