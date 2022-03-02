Watch CBS News

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants National Weather Service to issue severe weather alerts in more languages

NEW YORK -- New York's attorney general is calling on the National Weather Service to issue severe weather alerts in multiple languages.

Currently, warnings ahead of an impending storm are only in English and Spanish.

Attorney General Letitia James says adding more languages could save lives.

Eighteen New Yorkers died during the September storm caused by Hurricane Ida. Most of them were of Asian descent and had limited proficiency in English or Spanish.

