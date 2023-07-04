Coney Island ready for annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

NEW YORK - Coney Island is getting ready for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Competitors hit the scales Monday at Hudson Yards for the 4th of July tradition.

Joey Chestnut, 15-time champion, weighed in at 225 pounds, and he's raring to go.

"The crowd expects me to come out here hungry. They expect me to come out and eat fast. And I'm going to deliver. They want to see a record, and I'm going to do everything I can to deliver that, too," Chestnut said.

"I feel pressure on the women's side to put up a high number in our contest. I really want the women's field to rival that of the men's. So I kind of just consider myself as a representative, in that sense. I want the women's average to go up," said women's champ Miki Sudo.

The contest dates back to 1916.

It kicks off Tuesday at 11 a.m.