Nassau County's citizen militia draws challenge from Democrats

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Are public taxpayer dollars being used to finance a controversial Nassau County civilian law enforcement program?

Democrats are looking to un-arm Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman's so-called "citizen deputies." They are challenging the creation of what they call an unnecessary and illegal taxpayer-funded civilian militia.

"There's no transparency. We don't know what's happening, who is involved, what type of training they are getting, and who is paying for this," Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow said.

They filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court to block Blakeman's program, which deputizes armed citizens for mobilization during emergency declarations.

In a statement, Blakeman said it was "a disgrace for bringing this frivolous action and defaming the volunteers, many of whom are retired military and law enforcement, who have agreed to pitch in, in the event of an emergency."

Blakeman has said he needed no county approval to begin swearing in provisional special deputies who could be used in weather and infrastructure emergencies.

He added state law empowers him to maintain a list of those willing to serve the county. If called to duty, those who serve as special deputies would be paid $150 per day.

Nassau County to team with ICE

This comes on the heels of Tuesday's announcement that 10 Nassau detectives will be imbedded with federal ICE agents.

"So is it really out of the realm of possibility that he would try to use his own personal militia to enforce immigration laws and and work with ICE?" Koslow said.

"They would not take the place of the Nassau County Police Department. They are not militia. They are good citizens who are willing to volunteer in the event of an emergency," Blakeman said.

CBS News New York spoke with constitutional lawyers.

"County executives in New York state are allowed to declare emergencies under certain circumstances," said Carey Dunne of the Free + Fair Litigation Group.

However, Dunne added hiring and paying private citizens to work as armed police is not part of it.

Residents are reacting to the idea of ICE in Nassau.

"It's just a scary environment for a lot of people," one person said.

"We should all be on the look out as responsible citizens," another said.

"We should always be on our toes," another added.

