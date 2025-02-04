Nassau County police joining forces with ICE agents. Here's how officials say it will work.

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Nassau County police will work directly with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out operations, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced Tuesday morning.

Blakeman said ten police detectives will work with ICE agents to carry out targeted enforcement in the area.

"We are partnering with ICE to accomplish two things. Number one, we are going to cross-designate and embed Nassau County police detectives with ICE for the purposes of picking up targeted, illegal migrants who have committed crimes, and then we will be detaining them in the jail as part of a short-term detainment program, at which time then ICE will find either a permanent detainment facility or they will simply deport illegal migrants," Blakeman said. "I want to stress that this program is about illegal migrants who have committed crimes. This isn't about raids. This is targeted enforcement of our laws based here in the state of New York, people who have committed crimes here, and have violated federal laws by being in the United States illegally."

Blakeman said it is the first program of its kind of this size in the United States. In his announcement, Blakeman took aim at New York state's bail reform laws.

"This is something that is very, very important," Blakeman added. "And the reason is, because of the state laws that we have here in New York state, we have criminals who can commit crime after crime after crime, and our judges don't have the authority to make a determination whether those individuals are flight risks or a danger to the community."

"We have and we always will have partnerships with all of our federal partners, including ICE. That has never stopped," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "There is now a change in that when it comes to the administrative side of items. If we make an arrest, and I am going to let someone out an appearance ticket because of no bail at my stationhouse, I will be notifying ICE that this person is here undocumented and that they will be able to come and pick that individual up."

"Our partnership sends a clear message that ICE and Nassau County stand committed to prioritizing the safety of our our public," Acting Deputy New York City ICE Field Office Director Brian Flanagan said.

NYCLU calls move "a dangerous decision"

An NYCLU spokesperson called the partnership "a dangerous decision that will undermine public safety and enable ICE's cruelty."

"Most New York counties do not partner with ICE for a reason: When local law enforcement act like ICE agents, they take on ICE's reputation and sow deep distrust within the community. Immigrants become scared to speak to local police and under-report crimes due to fear of deportation — making it harder for officers to do their jobs and making everyone less safe," NYCLU Nassau County Regional Director Susan Gottehrer said. "Local law enforcement have no place doing ICE's bidding and enforcing laws outside their expertise — in fact, New York state law prohibits officers from holding someone for civil immigration purposes."