Nassau County GOP set to speak out against Congressman George Santos

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Congressman George Santos is facing mounting legal problems, including a House Ethics Complaint with New York's delegation leading the charge.

Members of his own party will speak out against the freshman congressman Wednesday on Long Island.

While Santos is showing no signs of resigning, the party that stood behind him during his campaign is getting ready to make what it says is its "strongest statement" yet. In a press release, the Nassau County GOP called him a "disgraced congressman."

This comes as things are heating up in Washington.

Dodging questions and news cameras has become a new norm for the embattled congressman.

On Tuesday, just before an elevator door closed at the nation's capital, the 34-year-old teased he will soon have something to say.

"We will address media soon," he said.

The remarks came after his colleagues, Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, delivered a formal ethics complaint to Santos' office.

"When you violate House ethics, you should be held accountable," Torres said.

The New York Democrats claim many Republicans in Washington are still backing Santos, even after he admitted to embellishing his resume.

"Santos cast the deciding vote for Kevin McCarthy so that he could become Speaker of the House. So they have wrapped their arms around him, there's no indication that they have done anything to rebuke him or handle it internally -- this is the first that I'm even hearing of that," said Goldman. "So Congressman Torres and I feel it's incredibly important to make sure that the integrity of the House and the integrity of its members are put first and foremost."

Santos admittedly lied about his work experience and background, but the ethics complaint is asking for an investigation into whether he broke the law on his financial disclosure forms, including how he donated $700,000 to his own campaign when he reportedly only made $55,000 a year.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he wants to handle the Santos debacle internally, possibly sanctioning him and denying committee assignments. As of Tuesday morning, Santos said he expects to be put on committees and doesn't care which ones.

"I'll take whatever I can get, I'm not a picky person," he said. "I came here to serve the people."

However, some Republicans are starting to turn.

"I don't think George Santos should be seated on committees until there's been a full ethics investigation," Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

We're told dozens of Republican leaders will be in attendance for Wednesday's announcement on Long Island at 11:30 a.m. They say they're standing united in their messaging, but remain vague about what it will be.