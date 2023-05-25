Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman headlines rally for Daniel Penny

NEW YORK -- Several protesters were arrested early Wednesday in Lower Manhattan in support of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway train.

The rally, which was held at Collect Pond Park near Chinatown, was headlined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The protesters say they believe Penny was acting in self-defense.

The rally later became disruptive, and some arrests were made when counter protesters arrived.

Police have not released the number of arrests made.