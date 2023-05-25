Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman headlines rally for Daniel Penny
NEW YORK -- Several protesters were arrested early Wednesday in Lower Manhattan in support of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway train.
The rally, which was held at Collect Pond Park near Chinatown, was headlined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
READ MORE: Jordan Neely's loved ones, leaders pay final respects at funeral in Harlem: "Jordan was screaming for help"
The protesters say they believe Penny was acting in self-defense.
The rally later became disruptive, and some arrests were made when counter protesters arrived.
Police have not released the number of arrests made.
