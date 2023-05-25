Watch CBS News
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman headlines rally for Daniel Penny

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rally held to support Daniel Penny
Rally held to support Daniel Penny 00:35

NEW YORK -- Several protesters were arrested early Wednesday in Lower Manhattan in support of Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a subway train.

The rally, which was held at Collect Pond Park near Chinatown, was headlined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

READ MOREJordan Neely's loved ones, leaders pay final respects at funeral in Harlem: "Jordan was screaming for help"

The protesters say they believe Penny was acting in self-defense.

The rally later became disruptive, and some arrests were made when counter protesters arrived.

Police have not released the number of arrests made. 

