Jordan Neely's loved ones, leaders pay final respects at funeral in Harlem: "Jordan was screaming for help"
NEW YORK -- A funeral service is being held for Jordan Neely today in Harlem.
Family and loved ones gathered early Friday morning to lay him to rest.
"Jordan was not annoying someone on the train. Jordan was screaming for help. We keep criminalizing people with mental illness," Rev. Al Sharpton said during the eulogy. "What happened to Jordan was a crime, and this family shouldn't have to stand by themselves."
Watch Rev. Al Sharpton's full eulogy
Neely's death sparked widespread debate and protests across the city.
The deadly encounter was caught on video on May 1 on board an F train at the Broadway-Lafayette station in SoHo.
Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran, was seen pinning Neely on the floor of a subway car and putting him in a chokehold for several minutes. Penny and other passengers said Neely was acting irate and threatening, but hadn't actually attacked anyone.
Last week, Penny was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.
His lawyer says he was acting in self defense and protecting other passengers after he claims Neely was making threatening remarks.
Records show Neely, who was experiencing homelessness at the time of his death, had struggled with mental illness following the murder of his mother in 2007.
Rev. Dr. Johnnie Green presided over his mother's funeral then and led the ceremony Friday. Neely's casket will be brought to Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla for a private burial.
