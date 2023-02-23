Nassau County Police warn residents about car thefts at car washes

Nassau County Police warn about thefts at car washes

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are warning residents to be extra vigilant at car washes.

Police say there were two recent thefts in Manhasset and in Oceanside.

This comes days after our report on a car theft ring at Westchester car washes.

Surveillance video from Pelham shows someone stealing an Audi while a worker was wiping down the car.