Nassau County Police warn residents about car thefts at car washes
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are warning residents to be extra vigilant at car washes.
Police say there were two recent thefts in Manhasset and in Oceanside.
RELATED STORY: Westchester County police urge workers to be vigilant following a rash of car thefts at car washes
This comes days after our report on a car theft ring at Westchester car washes.
Surveillance video from Pelham shows someone stealing an Audi while a worker was wiping down the car.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.