Nassau County Police warn residents about car thefts at car washes

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- Nassau County Police are warning residents to be extra vigilant at car washes.

Police say there were two recent thefts in Manhasset and in Oceanside.

RELATED STORY: Westchester County police urge workers to be vigilant following a rash of car thefts at car washes

This comes days after our report on a car theft ring at Westchester car washes.

Surveillance video from Pelham shows someone stealing an Audi while a worker was wiping down the car.

