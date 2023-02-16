Westchester County police urge workers to be vigilant following a rash of car thefts at car washes

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- Police in Westchester County say a vehicle theft ring is cleaning up at local car washes.

Three locations were hit this week.

CBS2 has more on the cars stolen, moments after they were washed and dried.

At Pelham Manor Car Wash, workers are carefully checking customer receipts and generally keeping a closer eye on things following a brazen vehicle theft on Monday night.

"You're comfortable leaving your car in the hands of these people, and then someone just comes and takes your property," New Rochelle resident Daniel Bello said.

Surveillance video shows at least two people waiting in a car for the right moment. Then, as an attendant went to put tire shine on the wheels of an Audi, the other car drives up, a suspect jumped into the Audi, and both vehicles drive off.

Moments later, the shocked Audi driver comes out and realizes his ride is gone.

"They have their M-O. They have their pattern. They know what they're doing," Mamaroneck police Det. Lt. P.J. Trujillo said of the thieves.

Mamaroneck cops are part of the investigation.

Earlier Monday, the Diamond Car Wash in the village was the scene of a similar crime. Video shows thieves drive up to a car that was momentarily unattended, a suspect jumps out of one car and steals a gray BMW that had just been washed.

On Tuesday, another gray BMW was boosted from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue.

"They use these vehicles to commit other crimes -- burglaries, residential, commercial," Trujillo said.

All three car washes are located near an interstate or parkway, allowing thieves an easier getaway.

"We work hard for what we have and sometimes people are just waiting to take it from us," said Prince Adeluwoye of Elmhurst, Queens.

Police are warning car wash workers to be vigilant, suggesting they turn off the ignition, check the receipt, and return the keys to the owner while drying and touching up the vehicle after a wash.