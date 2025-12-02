MTA head Janno Lieber has a wish list for 2026. Here's his plan for NYC buses and subways.

In a wide-ranging speech on the state of the MTA on Tuesday, Chairman Janno Lieber revealed his wish list for 2026.

It includes cheaper bus and subway fares for the poor, a new plan to crack down on fare evasion, and more bus lanes.

Lieber's MTA wish list

Lieber is not sold on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's idea of free buses, but he is sold on making fares less expensive for poor people.

"There are a lot of issues with the idea of free buses," Lieber said. "I really want to make sure that we focus affordability efforts on people of limited means, and that may mean the subway as well as the bus. Affordability for people who have the most need."

He said he also has a new plan for cracking down on bus fare evasion. He wants to do it the way Europeans do it, with special enforcement teams.

"You'll have fare agents, not cops, who can go up to people and say, 'Can you show me your phone or your OMNY card and I can validate that you pay,'" Lieber said.

As for more bus lanes, Lieber said he wants to work with Mamdani.

Mayor-elect spokesperson Monica Klein addressed the MTA leader's wish list and Mamdani's desire to work with Gov. Kathy Hochul on transit issues.

"The mayor-elect looks forward to working with leadership in Albany to fund and deliver on our popular affordability agenda, including making the slowest buses in America fast and free, and appreciates the governor's support for these goals," Klein said.

What New Yorkers have on their own wish lists

The issues of cheaper fares and fare evasion certainly have New Yorkers talking to CBS News New York earlier Tuesday.

One man said buses should not be free, but should be cheaper. When asked why, he said, "Everything free is bad. It's not free. Your taxes pay [for it]."

"Some people can't afford $2.50 to get to work, let alone $3," another person said. "I will agree with the cheaper buses, the cheaper fare."

"We already have a lot of homeless on the bus. We have a lot of people just walking on the bus, right? We don't know their situation per se, which is unfair because we have to pay the price for those who cannot afford it," another added.