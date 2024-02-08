New York state lawmakers call for more bus funding before rolling out congestion pricing

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York state lawmakers are calling for a boost to New York City's bus system before rolling out congestion pricing later this year.

State leaders held a briefing Thursday, saying the city's bus system is currently the slowest in the world.

"We set up a free bus pilot program, one per borough. It has been a smashing success. Ridership has increased over 20 percent on those lines," New York State Sen. Leader Michael Gianaris said. "What we are trying to do now is expand on that and provide better service and reliability on the other routes throughout the city."

The lawmakers said they want to allocate an additional $45 million to expand the free bus pilot program, and set aside another $45 million to run more buses.

The MTA's controversial congestion pricing plan is set to charge most drivers $15 to enter Manhattan south of 61st Street. It has faced

Approximately half a dozen lawsuits have been filed in three separate federal courts against plan, including a suit from the Staten Island borough president that just gained the support of the city's 400,000-member Municipal Labor Council representing police, firefighters, EMS and sanitation workers.

The MTA says the ongoing litigation is preventing it from awarding contracts for major projects to upgrade the aging transit system.