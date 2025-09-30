MTA hiking bus, subway fares to $3 next year. Here's a breakdown of the other changes

It will soon cost more to get around New York.

The MTA has approved fare and toll increases set to take effect in January.

Here are the increases:

Subway, bus and Access-A-Ride fares rise 10 cents to $3. Reduced fares rise from $1.45 to 1.50.

Express bus fare rises 25 cents to $7.25

Toll rates increase 7.5% at all facilities

One-way peak tickets for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North jump by as much as 4.4%

Monthly and weekly tickets will increase up to 4.5% across LIRR and Metro-North fares

"Because the transit fare is a fraction of the cost of owning a car, New Yorkers spend less on transportation than people in the rest of the country, and we're determined to keep it that way," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "The modest fare increases approved today -- which are below the rate of inflation -- prioritize value for frequent riders and families while maintaining the MTA's bottom line."

The MTA said if the fare hikes were adjusted to match inflation since 2023, the base fare should be $3.14.



In addition, as of 2026:

7-day fare caps with an OMNY card become permanent. No customer will pay more than $35 for subway and bus rides per seven days on a rolling basis. The first 12 rides are charged, the rest are free. That cap will be $17.50 for reduced fare riders.

Prepaid MetroCard weekly, monthly and Express Bus Plus unlimited passes will be retired in favor of the fare cap

The fare cap will also include Express Bus customers, with a cap of $67 in a seven-day period

All payment will move to tap-to-ride. No coins will be accepted on buses as of later in 2026.

Customers can track their trips and charges by going to OMNY.info.

New OMNY card fees will rise from $1 to $2

One-way passenger vehicle toll rates will increase between 20-60 cents at bridges and tunnels, including E-ZPass and tolls by mail. Toll discount programs will remain in effect.