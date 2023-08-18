MTA fare hikes on subways, buses, trains go into effect on Sunday

MTA fare hikes on subways, buses, trains going into effect

MTA fare hikes on subways, buses, trains going into effect

MTA fare hikes on subways, buses, trains going into effect

NEW YORK -- Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for your commute.

On Sunday, the MTA is raising subway, bus and train fares.

The base fare for a subway or bus ride is jumping from $2.75 to $2.90, the first fare hike in eight years. A 7-day pass will cost $34, a buck more. A 30-day unlimited pass will cost $132, a $5 hike.

Express bus fares will increase from $6.75 to $7.

Monthly and weekly tickets on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are increasing up to 4.5%.

The MTA board, which unanimously approved the fare hikes in July, called them "reasonable" to keep up with inflation. The additional revenue will fund operational costs like increased wages, the MTA said.

According to the agency, weekday ridership has significantly rebounded, but is still around 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

Tolls hikes at MTA bridges and tunnels also went into effect this month.