Subway power outage impacts service on several lines in Manhattan

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
CBS New York

/ CBS New York

A subway power outage halted service on several lines Tuesday morning in New York City.

The MTA said the subway signal system lost power at around 9 a.m. at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Lower Manhattan. 

The A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines were all impacted. Some trains were not running and others were bypassing Manhattan stops. 

The MTA said there were no reports of stuck trains, but some were moving very slowly. CLICK HERE for the latest service changes.

Check back soon for developments on this updating story. 

