Subway power outage impacts service on several lines in Manhattan

A subway power outage halted service on several lines Tuesday morning in New York City.

The MTA said the subway signal system lost power at around 9 a.m. at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station in Lower Manhattan.

The A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines were all impacted. Some trains were not running and others were bypassing Manhattan stops.

The MTA said there were no reports of stuck trains, but some were moving very slowly. CLICK HERE for the latest service changes.

