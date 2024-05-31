MTA says it is cracking down on fake plates, toll evaders

New concerns over license plate covers in NYC with congestion pricing looming

NEW YORK - The MTA says it made dozens of arrests and issued hundreds of summonses in a crackdown on fake plates and toll evaders.

The joint operation took place over 11 days.

Authorities seized hundreds of vehicles as part of more than a dozen joint enforcement operations.

The suspects had amassed more than $996,000 in unpaid tolls, fees, judgments and debts.

The MTA says the operation is part of an "accelerated" crackdown on ghost plates.

The MTA advises people can avoid violation fees and suspensions by paying their bills on time and by using E-ZPass. The agency remind people it is illegal to have any sort of covering that conceals or distorts an image of al license plate.

NYC lawmakers want crackdown on fake plates

Congestion pricing is set to take effect in New York City on June 30, provided a host of lawsuits doesn't thwart or delay the plan.

Ahead of the launch of congestion pricing, New York City Councilmember Bob Holden is among those calling for a further crackdown on devices that can cover license plates, masking and unmasking them at plate in less than a second. The devices cost up to $195.

"Law enforcement is so busy doing other things, this is not a priority yet but it has to be," Holden said. "We really need our laws to catch up."

He wants people caught using the devices to lose their licenses.