NYPD-led task force busts 73 cars with missing, fake, or covered license plates

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is teaming up with several other police agencies to launch a task force to crack down on missing, fake, or covered license plates.

It's an issue CBS New York investigative reporter Tim McNicholas has been reporting on for months.

"This stops now," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said Tuesday.

Caban, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul stood in front of dozens cars towed in a Monday crackdown on what police call "ghost vehicles." They had missing, fake or covered license plates.

The mayor said it's not just about traffic violations or skipping tolls.

"We find they are participating in very violent and dangerous crimes. They leave the scene and we don't know who they are," Adams said.

It was the first operation involving a new task force that includes the NYPD, MTA Bridges and Tunnels, the New York City Sheriff's Office, Port Authority Police, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The NYPD has said the task force will operate across the city to try to get more cars like the ones in question off the roads.

"We're sick and tired of people taking advantage and everyone else feels like a sucker because they're the ones paying the tolls like law-abiding citizens," Hochul said.

Earlier this year, the CBS 2 Investigates Team watched MTA Bridges and Tunnels officers stop multiple cars on the RFK Bridge, including one with a fake plate covering up a real one.

"It's not just about defrauding the DMV, although that certainly does play a role here," Caban said.

The mayor said the task force got 73 cars towed Monday and made eight arrests, adding he hopes they sent a message to people trying to break the law.