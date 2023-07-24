MTA pushing ahead with congestion pricing despite lawsuits

NEW YORK -- The MTA panel empowered to set the toll rates for congestion pricing is pushing ahead, despite lawsuits and second thoughts expressed by some New York politicians.

The installation of the first of the congestion pricing license plate readers in Manhattan has turned theory into reality, sparking lawsuits, threats of lawsuits and, now, questions about whether this is the right time to start charging drivers to enter Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street.

Former New York governor David Paterson says maybe the MTA should wait until the economy improves.

"The city really hasn't come back. I mean, we still have days with a lot of traffic, but if you look at the statistics, particularly the statistics for commerce in Manhattan, it's way down," he said.

He blames the pandemic for empty office buildings and a slowing of tax revenues the city needs to operate.

"People don't come to work five days a week, so they're not going into restaurants and the other stores that they frequent, the activities around the city, and in my opinion, it's going to be hard to produce those revenues if you're now charging them that amount of money to come into the Central Business District," Paterson said.

Paterson's comments come as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy filed suit to stop congestion pricing based on concerns it will increase pollution on the other side of the Hudson.

Now, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fosella is thinking of filing his own suit, saying he has to protect his constituents who must take the Verrazzano Bridge just to get off the island.

"You'd have to be a first class idiot to support any plan that intentionally hurts your neighbors and your constituents both from a financial and environmental perspective," Fosella said.

Fosella may have found a friend on the MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board, the people who will set the congestion toll rates.

The board is being asked to consider a discount for people who come from New Jersey, but board member John Samuelsen tells CBS New York it wouldn't be fair to give Jersey drivers a discount and not Staten Island drivers.

Sources tell CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer the board hopes to have a toll plan in place by the fall.