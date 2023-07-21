Watch Live: New Jersey lawmakers, Gov. Phil Murphy announce action against New York's congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- New York's controversial plan for congestion pricing is back in the spotlight today.

New Jersey officials are expected to announce the actions they will be taking in order to fight the plan, which they say would have a "disastrous impact" on Garden State families.

CBS New York's John Dias spent the morning in Manhattan, where he saw crews starting to install toll scanners overnight.

If congestion pricing comes to fruition the way New York leaders want, Jersey commuters will get hit hard -- anywhere from $9 to $23.

But sources tell CBS New York officials are considering discounts, possibly as much as half the original price during the day, which would be the same for all four tunnels, including the Holland and Lincoln.

Earlier this week, the Mobility Review Board held a public meeting to discuss the plan. The board is in charge of making official recommendations to the MTA when it comes to the cost commuters would have to pay.

In the meantime, Gov. Phil Murphy is rallying his troops, including Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Sen. Bob Menendez.

While it's still unclear what exactly they will announce Friday, we know that last month the governor lawyered up. He wanted to let both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and others who support the tolls know he's looking to file a lawsuit to block the plan.

Congestion pricing could be rolled out as soon as next spring, imposing a first-in-the-nation toll system below 60th Street in Manhattan.