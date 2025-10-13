Watch CBS News
2 MTA buses crash in Flushing, Queens, 19 injured

Jesse Zanger
Nineteen people were hurt when two MTA buses crashed in Flushing, Queens Monday morning. 

It's not yet known if the accident is weather-related, but it happened during the stormy commute at around 8:30 a.m.

The accident involved two Q27 buses, with one rear-ending the other near Sanford Avenue and Bowne Street. 

A driver and 18 passengers were treated, with 14 hospitalized. 

No criminality is suspected. 

The MTA said Q13, Q26, Q27 and Q65 buses were being detoured as a result of the crash. 

