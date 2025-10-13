NYC woman killed by flying solar panel during nor'easter

There has been at least one storm-related death in New York City. A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed by a solar panel in Brooklyn, officials said.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 3100 Ocean Parkway.

According to the Department of Buildings, wind tore a solar panel from the top of a carport structure in an outdoor parking lot. The panel flew about 20 feet through the air before hitting the woman. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Officials have taken several precautions in the area since the incident, including temporarily closing one of the nearby Q train entrances, as well as issuing a partial vacate order to the parking lot.

The incident took place while a wind advisory was in effect throughout New York City due to the nor'easter that's been impacting our area.

High winds have brought down more than 100 trees citywide during the storm. A large tree in Laurelton, Queens crushed a car on 228th Street between 137th and 138th Avenues.

As of Monday morning, peak wind gusts during the storm were unofficially calculated at 42 mph in Brooklyn.

Wind and coastal flooding have been the top concerns with this storm. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for New York City, Long Island and and Westchester County through 8 p.m. Monday.

