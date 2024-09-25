MTA board approves $68.5 billion capital plan, with all eyes still on congestion pricing

NEW YORK - The MTA board just voted in favor of its proposed $68.5 billion capital plan which it says will keep the transit system from falling into disrepair following the pause in congestion pricing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul suddenly paused congestion pricing in June, just weeks before the program was expected to begin.

The vote signifies a step toward making the multibillion dollar proposed plan a reality. It aims to keep the city's transit system in "a state of good repair."

Transit leaders say the only way to make that a reality is if the state provides at least $33 billion towards the proposed capital plan. The MTA says without the full funding, commuters won't be able to ride new trains and buses, experience accessible stations, see the rollout of expansion projects like the Interborough Express, and the rebuilding of key infrastructure needed to keep the system going.

The proposal is expected to get sent to Albany where the legislature is tasked with deciding if it's able to provide funding to complete the capital plan, which covers 2025-2029.

This all comes while the MTA continues to deal with a $16 billion shortfall in its current capital plan. The MTA has yet to discuss how it plans to pay that debt off.

"Whatever it takes"

"I am committed to making this plan happen, whatever it takes," MTA board member Neal Zuckerman said.

"It's the ingredients that make our daily commutes reliable. It's the ingredients that allows New Yorkers to access everything New York has to offer," board member Meera Joshi said.

"It's time to 'unpause' the pause on congestion pricing," said Brian Fritsch of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

"Governor Hochul hurt riders when she stopped $16.5 billion worth of transit upgrades earlier this year. She needs to deliver those accessibility and reliability improvements as well as the faster buses and ambulances and cleaner air she promised New Yorkers," Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum said. "Governor Hochul must now find every last dollar to build the projects approved today, deliver the fast, frequent and reliable trains we've been promised, and prioritize investments in communities cheated over the decades out of the care and maintenance of basic public infrastructure that New Yorkers deserve from Far Rockaway to Fordham."