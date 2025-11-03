MTA gives A and L subway service a boost. Here's when added trains will run.

The MTA is upping service on two of New York City's busiest subway lines 10 months after it started collecting congestion pricing tolls, which promised to pay for transit improvements.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday more frequent trains are being added to the A and L lines on weekdays, immediately benefiting more than 100,000 riders.

New A train service

The A line is getting an additional round trip from Inwood-207 Street in Manhattan to both Lefferts Boulevard and Far Rockaway in Queens during midday hours Monday-Friday. The change allows trains to run approximately eight minutes apart for a longer period of time and reduces delays caused by trains moving into and out of storage, according to the MTA.

"When we launched congestion pricing, I made a promise to New Yorkers that we would deliver tangible improvements to transit service and by adding more trips on two of the busiest subway lines, we are doing just that," a statement by Hochul said. "More frequent subway service means less waiting on platforms and reduced crowding on trains — two big wins for riders."

A man plays music as people wait for the A train in Lower Manhattan on January 16, 2025. ZAMEK -VIEWpress/Getty Images

Hochul's office said the MTA saw back-to-back months of record on-time performance in the subway in August and September.

New L train service

The L line's added service will be for the morning rush with four additional round trips between Manhattan's 14th Street and Canarsie, Brooklyn, during the peak hours.

"Fast, frequent, more accessible service is a powerful incentive for New Yorkers to ride, and these latest enhancements on the A and L lines will only help us attract more customers. Credit to Governor Hochul and the NYS Legislature for providing the funding to make it happen," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Subway riders wait on a crowded platform for the L train, May 24, 2016. Mark Lennihan / AP

The MTA said it also revised the evening rush and weekend schedules to "align service frequency with ridership." The result for riders is that trains start running about four minutes apart 30 minutes earlier for afternoon peak service during the week.

Since congestion pricing started in January, most drivers are charged $9 when entering Manhattan south of 60th Street.

The toll is charged every day, including weekends, but is reduced during off-peak/overnight hours.