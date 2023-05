MORICHES BAY, N.Y. -- A dead whale was found washed ashore on a Suffolk County beach.

The 24-foot long female minke whale was discovered Friday in Moriches Bay.

**UPDATE REGARDING MINKE WHALE IN MORICHES** Today our team responded to the deceased minke whale that was originally... Posted by Atlantic Marine Conservation Society on Monday, May 8, 2023

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says the whale was badly decomposed.

They believe it died from heart issues.