Stubborn snow piles still melting in parts of New Jersey, leaving behind debris

Spring has sprung, but piles of snow, now covered in dirt and leaves, are still melting in New Jersey more than six weeks after a blizzard slammed the Tri-State Area.

After the major snowfall in February, crews moved snow from all over Montclair into some local green spaces, like Essex Park and Erie Park.

After major snowfall in February 2026, crews moved snow from all over Montclair into some local green spaces, like Essex Park and Erie Park. CBS News New York

Now, as the snow finally melts, garbage and debris that were trapped inside are littering the area.

Residents also worry about all the salt and chemicals from the snow, and trees that were damaged.

"The town has had a stunted reaction and finally, now in early April, seems to be moving with a remediation plan," Montclair resident Anna Grossman said. "And we can only hope that it's not too late to save these trees."

"Yeah, it's just very disappointing to take a beautiful spot, to take nature, and just dump on it," Montclair resident Jane Yagoda said.

After major snowfall in February 2026, crews moved snow from all over Montclair into some local green spaces, like Essex Park and Erie Park. Over six weeks later, the stubborn snow piles were still melting. CBS News New York

Montclair officials said they will be cleaning up the garbage left in the park soon.

The town has conducted soil samples in those parks to make sure it's safe. They said more tests will be done after the snow fully melts.