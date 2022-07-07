Monkeypox awareness rising among male same-sex partners

Advocates reaching out to keep New Yorkers safe amid monkeypox outbreak

NEW YORK -- So far, monkeypox has appeared mostly within the LGBTQ+ community among men, sparking concerns similar to those felt at the start of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Advocates are using outreach to keep New Yorkers safe and smart.

While this virus is far from widespread, it is spreading exponentially with cases growing five-fold the past two weeks. Health experts are targeting a core population for prevention, men who are intimate with other men.

Stigma starting to set in, men lined up outside the two temporary clinics offering monkeypox vaccines in Harlem and Chelsea reluctantly shared their fears.

"I think it's a matter of being responsible within society," said Leonardo Posner, who received his vaccine via appointment.

The Gay Men's Health Crisis organization, or GMHC, now has a webpage dedicated to the virus, relying on its existing infrastructure combatting HIV/AIDS to shift the conversation towards monkeypox.

"We're definitely using the unique name and history that GMHC has to try to spread the word," said GMHC vice president of policy Jason Cianciotto. "We're honoring our 40th anniversary. We've been here and we've done this before."

Monkeypox may not be as deadly as AIDS, but it can be painful. Advocates urge people not to be alarmed, but to be vigilant.

"The reality is, virus doesn't know sexual orientation," Cianciotto said, "and just as was the case with HIV and any other virus, it can affect anyone. It just so happens it's impacting one population right now."

GMHC wants government agencies to fund more public awareness campaigns, encouraging LGBTQ+ entertainers to help spread the word.

"One of the things I think we could do is activate the incredible group of DJs and drag performers who have daily, weekly shows across our city," suggested Cianciotto. "They are such wonderful supporters."

You should stay away from the nightlife scene if you feel flu-like symptoms or see lesions starting to form on your skin. Instead, call your doctor and stay home.

