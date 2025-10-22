Misty Copeland's final performance with American Ballet Theatre draws huge crowds to NYC's Lincoln Center

Ballet icon Misty Copeland is returning to the stage Wednesday evening for a farewell performance, and hundreds of people waited in line for hours to catch the moment on a livestream at New York City's Lincoln Center.

The American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala will mark Copeland's first return to the stage in five years, as well as her final performance with the company.

"We wanted to make this evening as accessible as possible"

A live broadcast of the performance will be shown next door at Alice Tully Hall. Free tickets were given away at the box office starting Wednesday at 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis with a limit of two tickets per person.

"Misty Copeland represents community, and we wanted to make this evening as accessible as possible," said Aubrey Lynch, dean of students and director of ABT Rise.

"She's had an impact on so many ... For us to be able to celebrate her farewell to ABT is just a momentous event," said Caryn Campbell, executive director of the Misty Copeland Foundation.

The line for tickets wrapped around the block outside the building.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Guests view the free Simulcast of Misty Copeland's historic farewell from ABT presented by American Ballet Theatre, The Misty Copeland Foundation, and Lincoln Center at Alice Tully Hall on October 22, 2025 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Copeland's inspiring story

Copeland started dancing at age 13. She first joined ABT in 2001.

In 2015, after 14 years and hundreds of performances with the company, Copeland became the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in ABT's history.

Her story has inspired millions around the world.

"I'm inspired by her grace and her movement and her talent. And so I came here to get more inspired," said Elsa Tullos, who was waiting in line for livestream tickets.

Third in line for tickets was 10-year-old Kennedy Johnson, who flew all the way from Atlanta at 5 a.m. Wednesday to witness this moment.

"I have been a dancer since I was 3," Kennedy said.

Even at her young age, she recognizes Copeland's place in history.

"Eighty-something years ago ...white people wouldn't let Black dancers dance unless they're in the background," Kennedy said.

While the curtains may be closing on Copeland's on-stage presence with ABT, the curtains on her legacy are doing anything but.

"I am very inspired from you. I hope to be a principal dancer one day, and I want to be just like you," Kennedy said.