Ballerina Misty Copeland uses letters from fans, personal experiences to offer advice in new book

Ballerina Misty Copeland has been an inspiration on and off the dance floor for many. She made history nearly a decade ago as the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

Through Copeland's new book, "Letters to Misty: How to move through Life with Confidence and Grace," she's continuing to help others.

"It feels amazing to have young people come to me and trust me with these things that are — can be very sensitive matters," she said.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings," Copeland said the book is not just for dancers. It offers advice to young readers on issues like body image and friendship, based on letters she's received from fans throughout her career.

"It's specifically for young people that, you know, I think are coming of age … dealing with confidence issues or just navigating through life, relationships, with their parents, with their friends, figuring out who it is they want to be."

Copeland took her first ballet lesson at 13 years old and never thought she would become someone that people come to for advice, describing herself as introverted.

"I feel like that's what I think people are drawn to is that I've always been someone who observes and I listen and I think that that's just my nature so people feel comfortable sharing things with me," Copeland said. "It's not just been through letters, it's young people that just come up to me. I mean, on the street and they hug me and they want to tell me everything and I'm like, this is amazing to be in a position — a trusted position."

Copeland said it's been important for her to be vulnerable and connect to her audiences by sharing her own life experiences.

"I mean, we get really personal. We're talking about going through puberty, just what young people experience, what it is to have a friend for a period of time and then not have them in your life anymore, and make that decision whether or not there's someone that's going to bring value to your life."

For 25 years, she's been a professional dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland said she is grateful for dance education and diversity in the arts.

"You may be all doing the same choreography, choreography from the 1800s, but someone who's from Argentina grew up listening to different types of music and eating a different type of food and this choreography is going to come out of them and be completely different from someone who grew up in Ohio. … That's what's beautiful about the complexity of diversity."

While she hasn't performed for five years — and welcomed her first child — Copeland revealed she's working on a return.

"It's happening. It's happening. I'm back in the studio. I'm getting back in shape and gearing up for something to come," she said.

"Letters to Misty" goes on sale on Tuesday.