Missing Long Island man found at New York City Marathon

A Long Island family is crediting the New York City Marathon for getting their missing loved one home safe.

The 55-year-old man from Elmont, with severe intellectual disabilities, disappeared on Halloween and was found among the marathon crowd two days later, more than seven miles away.

Separated from group on Halloween

Giacomo "Jack" Campione, who has cognitive disabilities, dressed in a costume Friday morning and went out with his group home housemates and an aide. Then, he got swept up in a crowd in Flushing, Queens, as he exited the Q13 bus.

It set off a frantic search.

"How do you survive in New York City for two days with no food, no medication, nothing to drink?" said his sister Giselle Campione. "We had a group of people out on the streets looking for him. We made flyers. If it wasn't for the community, I don't know if Jack would be here right now."

For two nights, Jack slept on the sidewalk and survived on Halloween candy by saying "trick-or-treat" to people.

Campione has no idea how her brother traversed more than seven miles, but the family says they know what made the difference on the third day.

Spotted near the marathon crowd

The NYC Marathon was passing through Queens Plaza, where someone saw Jack fall on his face, helped him and called police.

"Whoever you are, thank you, thank you, thank you ... You saved someone's life, honestly," Campione said.

The family was grateful for that person's kindness, but also not surprised it took so long for someone to assist. They said he may have been mistakenly for someone who was drunk or homeless.

"It's New York. We see a lot of stuff in New York," Campione said. "Thank you New York for helping my brother."

Giacomo "Jack" Campione, of Elmont, went missing on Halloween 2025 and was located miles away in the crowd at the New York City Marathon day later. CBS News New York

Erin Daly-Spano, a special advocate for missing disabled people with Hope Alive 845, located Jack at the hospital after he fell.

"I wish that people would stop and I wish they would ask somebody, 'can I get you a cup of coffee, something to drink,' or 'can I make a phone call,'" Daly-Spano said. "He is a winner because somebody in New York had heart."

The family is now hoping to find to good Samaritan to personally thank them. They are also seeking answers from the group home provider as to how Jack was allowed to separate from the rest of the group.