Child's body pulled from East River amid search for missing Bronx toddler, sources say

The body of a child was pulled from the East River Wednesday amid the search for a toddler who has been missing for more than a month, police sources said.

The identification of the body is pending, but sources tell CBS News New York it is believed to be 2-year-old Montrell Williams.

Police had been searching the Bronx River for Williams for the past three days. Williams been missing since May 10, when he was last seen with his father in Hunts Point.

Latest on investigation into Montrell Williams' disappearance

One reason the police continue to check the river is because Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there is video of someone throwing a package off a nearby bridge.

Police sources say the boy's mother went to family court on May 10, claiming she couldn't get ahold of her son's father. She again contacted authorities after allegedly having a confrontation with the father on Monday, which left her fearing for her son's safety.

Police say the boy's 20-year-old father is in custody, charged with custodial inference, and is a person of interest in the disappearance of the child.

"Missing" fliers were put up at the Hunts Point apartment building where the little boy was last seen.

Montrell's step-grandfather, Eric Burton, said the family is devastated.

"Montrell is our heart," Burton said. "It's stressful on the grandmother. I know it's stressful on the mother. We just want the baby returned safely."

NYPD reviewing the handling of the case

Tisch said part of the investigation is an internal review on how this case has been handled.

"We are looking into the initial reports to the police department and of the missing child and how those were handled, but I want to be very clear: The NYPD takes any case of a missing person very seriously," Tisch said.

CBS News New York asked Mayor Eric Adams about the case he said the city is not leaving any stone unturned and is still unraveling exactly what happened.