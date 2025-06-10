Police search Bronx River for missing 2-year-old as father faces questions

The search is continuing for a missing toddler in the Bronx.

The NYPD searched part of the Bronx River for a second day Tuesday.

It's been a month since 2-year-old Montrell Williams was last seen. The NYPD initially took the search for him to the Bronx River Monday night, looking in the area of Bronx River Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, near Hunts Point.

Sources tells CBS News New York police were able to pinpoint surveillance video that put Williams' 20-year-old father in the area.

Police deployed divers again Tuesday.

According to police, the child was last seen on May 10, when his father took him for scheduled visitation. A police source said the mother went to family court on May 30, claiming she couldn't contact his father, which is a violation of the custody agreement.

A judge then issued a warrant for his arrest to appear in family court.

Police say the mother claims she had a confrontation with the father Monday that led her to believe the boy could be in danger, so she notified police.

The father was taken into custody and appeared in family court, but allegedly refused to tell the judge where the child is.

Sources said the father has no criminal record.

Williams remains missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.